Head-To-Head Contrast: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -69.82% 20.36% 2.46% Chatham Lodging Trust -4.96% -1.57% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 3 0 2.43 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Chatham Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.20 $749.00 million ($1.91) -6.70 Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.29 -$18.41 million ($0.42) -32.78

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

