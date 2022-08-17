HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $68.95 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and $858.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

