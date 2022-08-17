HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

