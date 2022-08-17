Herc Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herc to earn $14.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Herc Stock Up 1.2 %

Herc stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

