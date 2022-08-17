Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock remained flat at $15.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,130,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

