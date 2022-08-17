Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.51

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 4931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

