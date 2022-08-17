HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HHG Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HHG Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in HHG Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHG Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HHGC opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. HHG Capital has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

About HHG Capital

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

