Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,880 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $447.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
