Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires Shares of 169,382 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

