Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires Shares of 22,284 General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in General American Investors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

GAM stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

