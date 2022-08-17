Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $740,000 in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EWM stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.