Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

