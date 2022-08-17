Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 159.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

(Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.