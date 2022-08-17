Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $83,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE AJRD opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

