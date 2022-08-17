Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

