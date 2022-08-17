Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $819,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
