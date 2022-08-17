Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,587 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

