HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 90,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HNI by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

