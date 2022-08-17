Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

LON HOC opened at GBX 75 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £385.41 million and a P/E ratio of 692.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.13. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164.50 ($1.99).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

