Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after buying an additional 385,390 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.18. 46,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,801. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

