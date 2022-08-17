HOPR (HOPR) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $821,094.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013566 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

