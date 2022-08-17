HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.54

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

