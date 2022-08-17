Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $20.66 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $262.81 million and $17.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $20.66 or 0.00086278 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00317853 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00123045 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003590 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,719,200 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
