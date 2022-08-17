Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.3 %

HZNP stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.