Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
HLI stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. 2,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Articles
