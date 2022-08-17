Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. 2,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.