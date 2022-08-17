HSBC Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. 57,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

