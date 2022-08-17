HSBC Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. 57,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.