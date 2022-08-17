Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

