Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $787.60 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00021400 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $787.60 million and $14.18 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,170,050 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

