Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $1,014,482. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,816. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.