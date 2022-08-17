HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
HUYA Stock Performance
NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
