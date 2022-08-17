HYCON Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,861.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $333,534.29 and $21,861.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001394 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00071407 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

