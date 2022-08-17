Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and $41,056.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.