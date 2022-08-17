Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and $41,056.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.
About Hydro Protocol
Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.