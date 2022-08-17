Hydro Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Hydro has a total market cap of $339,273.79 and $4,542.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128835 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035889 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00067844 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
