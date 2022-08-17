Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibere Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,139,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE IBER remained flat at $9.87 on Wednesday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

