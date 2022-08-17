ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.29

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.64.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.