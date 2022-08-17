ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 492,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.