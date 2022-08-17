Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,791.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013420 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
