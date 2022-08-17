IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

