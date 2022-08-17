IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
