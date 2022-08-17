Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $16.68. Identiv shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 44,518 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Identiv Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,629,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,313,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $196,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

