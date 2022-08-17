Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,218.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $7,218.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013630 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,242,857 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.
