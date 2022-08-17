iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $116.02 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $116.02 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

