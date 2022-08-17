Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $350.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.21.

Illumina Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $525.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,663.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

