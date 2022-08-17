Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0458 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.38.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ILKAY remained flat at $36.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $45.57.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
