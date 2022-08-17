Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

IMBBY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 499,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

