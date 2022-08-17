Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires 275 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

