Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,387. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.