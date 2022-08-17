Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SLYV traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,482. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

