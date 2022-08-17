Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 533,507 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 197,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,015. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.