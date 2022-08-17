Indie Asset Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $180,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $32,346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 79,995 shares during the period.

Manchester United Stock Up 1.1 %

Manchester United stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 80,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $682.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Manchester United Announces Dividend

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.95%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

