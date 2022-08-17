Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 474,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.70.

